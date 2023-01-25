Republic Day 2023 LIVE Updates: President Murmu addresses nation on R-DAY eve

India will become Viswaguru in 25 years, says President Draupadi Murmu

‘India continues to show the world what investing in women can do’: Melinda Gates

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Jan 25: President Draupadi Murmu is addressing the nation on the eve of the 74th Republic Day of India on Wednesday.

Every year, the President of the nation greets the people on the eve of Republic Day and remembers the martyrs, freedom fighters, and constitution-makers for their contributions to nation-building.

Republic Day is celebrated on January 26 every year to remember the day when the Constitution of India came into effect. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will be the chief guest at India's 74th Republic Day celebrations on Thursday.

Republic Day 2023: Catch all the LIVE UPDATES here

Newest First Oldest First NEP makes our civilisational lessons relevant for contemporary life while also preparing learners for 21st century challenges: President Murmu, I commend roles of farmers, workers, scientists and engineers whose combined strength enables our country to live up to the spirit of “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan”. I appreciate every citizen who contributes to the nation’s progress: President Murmu On the occasion of Republic Day, I convey my special appreciation to our jawans who guard our borders and are ready to make any sacrifice for the country. I also express my appreciation for all the brave soldiers of paramilitary forces and police forces: President Draupadi Murmu G20 presidency is an opportunity to promote democracy and multilateralism and the right forum for shaping a better world and a better future. Under India’s leadership, I'm sure, G20 will be able to further enhance its efforts to build a more equitable &sustainable world order: President Murmu Women’s empowerment and gender equality are no longer mere slogans, as we have made great progress towards these ideals in recent years. I have no doubt in my mind that women are the ones who will do the most to shape tomorrow’s India: President Murmu. The Gaganyaan program to carry Indian astronauts into the space is under progress. This will be India's maiden human space flight: Murmu India has been among fastest-growing major economies. This has been made possible by timely& pro-active interventions from Govt. ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, has evoked a great response among people at large. There've also been sector-specific incentive schemes: President Murmu. We should also remember role of jurist BN Rau, who had prepared the initial draft, and other experts and officers who helped in the making of Constitution. We're proud of fact that members of that assembly represented all regions and communities of India and that they included 15 women too," says Murmu. India will always remain grateful to Dr BR Ambedkar, who headed the Drafting Committee of the Constitution, and thus had a critical part in giving it the final shape: President Murmu. India will be indebted to Dr B R Ambedkar, says President Murmu. When we celebrate Republic Day, we celebrate what we have achieved, together, as a nation: President Draupadi Murmu in an address to the nation on the eve of 74th Republic Day. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has decided to give free rides to the invitees to the 74th Republic Day celebrations, scheduled to be held on Thursday at Delhi's Kartavya Path. Marching down the Kartavya Path for the first time will be the combined Band & Marching contingent of the Egyptian Armed Forces, led by Colonel Mahmoud Mohamed Abdel Fattah El Kharasawy. The contingent will consist of 144 soldiers, representing the main branches of the Egyptian Armed Forces. It's the 1st time that we visited India, it's a great country because it has a great civilisation like Egypt. We have been here for 4 days&practised with our friends in Indian Army: Colonel Mahmoud Mohamed Abdelfattah Elkharasawy, Commander, Egyptian contingent Amongst the many firsts, the 21-gun salute will be given with 105-mm Indian Field Guns. As per tradition, the National Flag will be unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. PM Modi will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Thereafter, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade. The parade ceremony will commence with PM Modi visiting the National War Memorial. Building on last year’s celebrations, in the 75th year of Independence celebrated as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the celebrations this year shall witness zeal, enthusiasm, patriotic fervour and ‘Jan Bhagidari’, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Jammu and Kashmir | Locals in Baramulla took out a Tiranga rally ahead of #RepublicDay2023 tomorrow pic.twitter.com/CDnV41oC7f — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2023 Locals in Baramulla took out a Tiranga rally ahead of Republic Day 2023 tomorrow. The Chhattisgarh police had recruited 13 transgender people as constable in 2021. Of the 13 nine had been inducted into the unit for deployment in the naxal infested Bastar. For the first time two transgender constables from the Chhattisgarh police will take part in the Republic Day parade in Jagdalpur in the presence of Chief Minister, Bhupesh Bagel. Republic Day 2023 will witness the debut march of women riders on Border Security Force's (BSF) Camel Contingent. The Republic Day parade comprises of spectacular military and cultural pageantry on Kartavya Path (renamed Rajpath) every year that displays India's military might. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will be the chief guest at India's 74th Republic Day celebrations on Thursday. India is celebrating its 74th Republic Day this year. India is celebrating its 74th Republic Day this year. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will be the chief guest at India's 74th Republic Day celebrations on Thursday. The Republic Day parade comprises of spectacular military and cultural pageantry on Kartavya Path (renamed Rajpath) every year that displays India's military might. Republic Day 2023 will witness the debut march of women riders on Border Security Force's (BSF) Camel Contingent. For the first time two transgender constables from the Chhattisgarh police will take part in the Republic Day parade in Jagdalpur in the presence of Chief Minister, Bhupesh Bagel. The Chhattisgarh police had recruited 13 transgender people as constable in 2021. Of the 13 nine had been inducted into the unit for deployment in the naxal infested Bastar. Jammu and Kashmir | Locals in Baramulla took out a Tiranga rally ahead of #RepublicDay2023 tomorrow pic.twitter.com/CDnV41oC7f — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2023 Locals in Baramulla took out a Tiranga rally ahead of Republic Day 2023 tomorrow. Building on last year’s celebrations, in the 75th year of Independence celebrated as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the celebrations this year shall witness zeal, enthusiasm, patriotic fervour and ‘Jan Bhagidari’, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The parade ceremony will commence with PM Modi visiting the National War Memorial. PM Modi will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Thereafter, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade. As per tradition, the National Flag will be unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. Amongst the many firsts, the 21-gun salute will be given with 105-mm Indian Field Guns. It's the 1st time that we visited India, it's a great country because it has a great civilisation like Egypt. We have been here for 4 days&practised with our friends in Indian Army: Colonel Mahmoud Mohamed Abdelfattah Elkharasawy, Commander, Egyptian contingent Marching down the Kartavya Path for the first time will be the combined Band & Marching contingent of the Egyptian Armed Forces, led by Colonel Mahmoud Mohamed Abdel Fattah El Kharasawy. The contingent will consist of 144 soldiers, representing the main branches of the Egyptian Armed Forces. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has decided to give free rides to the invitees to the 74th Republic Day celebrations, scheduled to be held on Thursday at Delhi's Kartavya Path. When we celebrate Republic Day, we celebrate what we have achieved, together, as a nation: President Draupadi Murmu in an address to the nation on the eve of 74th Republic Day. India will be indebted to Dr B R Ambedkar, says President Murmu. India will always remain grateful to Dr BR Ambedkar, who headed the Drafting Committee of the Constitution, and thus had a critical part in giving it the final shape: President Murmu. We should also remember role of jurist BN Rau, who had prepared the initial draft, and other experts and officers who helped in the making of Constitution. We're proud of fact that members of that assembly represented all regions and communities of India and that they included 15 women too," says Murmu. India has been among fastest-growing major economies. This has been made possible by timely& pro-active interventions from Govt. ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, has evoked a great response among people at large. There've also been sector-specific incentive schemes: President Murmu. The Gaganyaan program to carry Indian astronauts into the space is under progress. This will be India's maiden human space flight: Murmu Women’s empowerment and gender equality are no longer mere slogans, as we have made great progress towards these ideals in recent years. I have no doubt in my mind that women are the ones who will do the most to shape tomorrow’s India: President Murmu. G20 presidency is an opportunity to promote democracy and multilateralism and the right forum for shaping a better world and a better future. Under India’s leadership, I'm sure, G20 will be able to further enhance its efforts to build a more equitable &sustainable world order: President Murmu On the occasion of Republic Day, I convey my special appreciation to our jawans who guard our borders and are ready to make any sacrifice for the country. I also express my appreciation for all the brave soldiers of paramilitary forces and police forces: President Draupadi Murmu I commend roles of farmers, workers, scientists and engineers whose combined strength enables our country to live up to the spirit of “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan”. I appreciate every citizen who contributes to the nation’s progress: President Murmu NEP makes our civilisational lessons relevant for contemporary life while also preparing learners for 21st century challenges: President Murmu,