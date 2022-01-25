YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Republic Day 2022: President Kovind to address the nation at 7 pm

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 25: As the country heads towards its 73rd Republic Day, the preparations are done to celebrate India becoming a sovereign republic, coming out of the British monarchy.

    As a custom, on the eve of Republic Day, that is today, the President of the country Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation.

    Republic Day 2022: President Kovind to address the nation at 7 pm

    The address will be broadcast from 1900 hrs. on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version.

    Broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan. AIR will broadcast regional language versions from 2130 hrs. onwards on its respective regional networks.

    The speech can be accessed live on the Twitter handle of Press Information Bureau India or DD National's YouTube channel.

    This year, due to the covid-19 situation in the country, the number of people who can attend the Republic Day parade has been reduced to 5,000-8,000. Earlier, around 1.25 lakh people used to attend the parade.

    More REPUBLIC DAY News  

    Read more about:

    republic day ram nath kovind

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 17:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 25, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X