Republic Day 2022: President Kovind to address the nation at 7 pm

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 25: As the country heads towards its 73rd Republic Day, the preparations are done to celebrate India becoming a sovereign republic, coming out of the British monarchy.

As a custom, on the eve of Republic Day, that is today, the President of the country Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation.

The address will be broadcast from 1900 hrs. on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version.

Broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan. AIR will broadcast regional language versions from 2130 hrs. onwards on its respective regional networks.

The speech can be accessed live on the Twitter handle of Press Information Bureau India or DD National's YouTube channel.

This year, due to the covid-19 situation in the country, the number of people who can attend the Republic Day parade has been reduced to 5,000-8,000. Earlier, around 1.25 lakh people used to attend the parade.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 17:28 [IST]