Republic Day 2021: Which Delhi Metro station will remain closed on Jan 26

New Delhi, Jan 25: Service on four Delhi Metro stations on the Yellow line will be briefly curtailed on January 26, the transit system stated in an advisory issued on Sunday, ahead of the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi.

The stations which will remain closed are Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg. Boarding or de-boarding at Central Secretariat from 5 am till 12 pm, Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg (Race Course) from 8.45 am to 12 pm, Patel Chowk and ITO will not be allowed.

The entry, exit gates of Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan shall remain closed until 12 pm, while Lok Kalyan Marg and Patel Chowk shall remain closed between 8:45 am to 12:00 pm.

However, interchangeable facility will be available at the Central Secretariat.

Parking facilities will remain closed from 6:00 am on January 25 till 2 pm on January on all metro stations, according to the advisory shared on the official Twitter handle of Delhi Metro.

"Entry/exit to the following stations will remain closed for a short period on 26th January 2021. Interchange shall be available at Central Secretariat. Parking facilities will remain closed from 6 am on 25th January till 2 pm on 26th January at all stations," DMRC had tweeted.

All Metro parking lots will also remain closed from 6 am on January 25 till 2 pm on January 26. The Central Secretariat Metro station will only be used for the interchange of passengers between Line 2 (Yellow Line) and Line 6 (Violet Line) during that period, the DMRC said.

The Republic Day parade will start at 9.50 am from Vijay Chowk and move towards National Stadium and the tableaux will start from Vijay Chowk and proceed towards the Red Fort ground. The wreath-laying function at National War Memorial will take place at 9 am.