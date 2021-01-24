All about Flight Lieutenant Swati Rathore who is set to create history on Republic Day

Republic Day 2021: University, CBSE toppers to watch parade from Prime Minister’s box

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 24: The students who have topped their CBSE class 10 and 12 exams and undergraduate, postgraduate toppers of universities will be given an opportunity to witness the Republic Day 2021 parade from Prime Minister's box on January 26.

The meritorious tudents will be felicitated with certificates of appreciation by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and have a chance to interact with him.

"Happy to share that meritorious students across the country will be given a chance to witness the Republic Day 2021 parade from the Prime Minister's Box. They will also have a chance to meet and interact with the Minister of Education, Govt. of India Shri @DrRPNishank," the ministry said on social media.

A total of 321 students from four schools in Delhi and 80 folk artists from Kolkata will take part in the cultural programme at the Republic Day parade at Rajpath, the Defence Ministry had said earlier.

The artists have been selected from Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre in Kolkata and the students have been selected from DTEA Senior Secondary School, Mount Abu Public School, Vidya Bharti School, Government Girls Senior Secondary School, the ministry said in a statement.

The number of participating children and folk artists has been cut down to 401 this year, compared to more than 600 last year, in view of the COVID-19 restrictions, it noted.

The events were started on January 20 and will continue till January 30, 2021.

The ministries are conducting an essay competition, a quiz competition, and a poetry competition in both Hindi and English languages, on the theme 'Indian Constitution, struggle for freedom and warriors of Indian Independence'.