YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Republic Day 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Republic Day 2021: The special turban PM Modi sported is a gift from Jamnagar royal family

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always made a statement with his choice of turbans during Republic Day and Independence Day.

    Republic Day 2021: The special turban PM Modi sported is a gift from Jamnagar royal family
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    This year too, the PM sported a colourful 'paghdi' which is a gift to him rom the royal family of Gujarat's Jamnagar.

    'Jai Hind': PM Modi greets nation on 72nd Republic Day

    The bright coloured turban that PM Modi sported was complemented by a grey jacket and cream coloured shawl. During the Republic Day celebrations last year, the PM had worn a saffron bandhej headgear with a tail. In 2019, he had worn a yellowish orange turban which had a red tail.

    The PM in 2014, the year he took over as PM appeared for the Independence Day in a bright headgear.

    More REPUBLIC DAY News

    Read more about:

    republic day narendra modi

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 26, 2021, 10:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 26, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X