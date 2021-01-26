For Quick Alerts
Republic Day 2021: The special turban PM Modi sported is a gift from Jamnagar royal family
New Delhi, Jan 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always made a statement with his choice of turbans during Republic Day and Independence Day.
This year too, the PM sported a colourful 'paghdi' which is a gift to him rom the royal family of Gujarat's Jamnagar.
'Jai Hind': PM Modi greets nation on 72nd Republic Day
The bright coloured turban that PM Modi sported was complemented by a grey jacket and cream coloured shawl. During the Republic Day celebrations last year, the PM had worn a saffron bandhej headgear with a tail. In 2019, he had worn a yellowish orange turban which had a red tail.
The PM in 2014, the year he took over as PM appeared for the Independence Day in a bright headgear.