Chandrikapersad Santokhi, Suriname President likely to be chief guest at Republic Day parade

Farmer union to recruit volunteers to maintain law and order at tractor rally on Republic Day

Brave martyrs of Galwan Valley clash to be honoured at Republic Day parade

For the first time in decades, Republic Day not to have a chief guest

For the first time in five and a half decades Republic Day unlikely to have chief guest

Republic Day 2021: Interesting, unknown facts that every Indian must know

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 13: Republic Day has been celebrated every year in India on January 26, since 1950 to honour the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect.

Interesting facts and unknown facts :

January 26, 1930 was earlier celebrated as India's Independence Day or Purna Swaraj Day. It's the day India decided to fight for complete freedom.

The first Republic Day was celebrated on January 26, 1950, three years after we got independence.

The first R-Day parade at Rajpath was held in 1955.

There are two copies of the Indian Constitution, one in English and one in Hindi. Both copies of the Constitution of India are handwritten which were signed by 308 Assembly members on January 24, 1950.

The Indian Constitution is the longest one to be written in the world. It has 444 articles divided into 22 parts and 12 schedules. Recently, 118 amendments were added to the Constitution.

Dr. Rajendra Prasad was sworn in as the first President of India on January 26, 1950, at 10:24 am.

Republic Day is a 3-day affair which ends on 29th January with the Beating Retreat Ceremony.

The Indian Air Force came into existence as an independent body on Republic Day. Prior to this, the Air Force was a controlled body.

On the eve of Republic Day, the country is addressed by the President of India.

Awards such as the Kirti Chakra, Padma Awards, and Bharat Ratna are announced on the eve of Republic Day. These awards are then given out on Republic Day.

During the Republic Day Parade, a Christian hymn, 'Abide With Me' is played as the concluding piece of the Beating Retreat ceremony on January 29 every year at Vijay Chowk, since 1950. The hymn was a favorite of Mahatma Gandhi.