Republic Day 2021: In a first Bangladesh contingent joins parade

New Delhi, Jan 26: In a first the Bangladesh contingent joined the Republic Day parade today.

The Bangladeshi contingent, with members drawn from all the three wings of its armed forces, is the first marching contingent to walk down the ceremonial boulevard on January 26.

India''s military might and some of the state-of-the-art assets of the armed forces, including three T-90 tanks, BrahMos missile system, were showcased during the parade on Rajpath amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines in place.

The contingents in the parade stopped at. the National Stadium this year instead of following the regular route all the way to the Red Fort, as the routes in old Delhi have narrow street.

This year, the Bangladeshi contingent marched down Rajpath and had both marching and band components.

This is the third time that a contingent from a foreign country will be taking part in the Republic Day celebrations here. The other two countries being France (2016) and the UAE (2017).

Col Md Mohtashim Chowdhury, the leader of the contingent from the neighbouring country said, "we feel very fortunate that India has given our country this opportunity. This year marks the the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Liberation War of Bangladesh and also we are in the midst of birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. So, we are very happy to be here."