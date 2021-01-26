Republic Day 2021: 6 NIA officials awarded Police Medals
New Delhi, Jan 26: On the occasion of Republic Day, six officials of the National Investigation Agency have been awarded police medals.
One NIA official has been awarded the President's Police Medal for distinguished service, whole five officers of the NIA have been awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service respectively.
Vinod Kumar K S Head Constable of NIA has been awarded the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service.
Sonia Narang, IPS 2002, the then DIG of NIA, presently Additional Director, ED, Rajesh T V , DySP NIA Hyderabad, Tapan Kumar Ghosh, Assistant, NIA, Kolkata, P K Uthaman, Assistant Sub-Inspector, NIA, Delhi and Mahesh Kumar Yadav, Head Constable, NIA, Lucknow have been awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.