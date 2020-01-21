  • search
Trending Delhi Elections 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Republic Day 2020: Traffic advisory issued for full rehearsal

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 21: The Delhi Police on Tuesday issued a traffic advisory for the full dress rehearsal on January 23 and Republic Day celebration on January 26, officials said.

    The rehearsal will take the same route as that of the parade on Republic Day.

    Republic Day 2020: Traffic advisory issued for full rehearsal

    The parade rehearsal will start at 9.50 am on Thursday from Vijay Chowk and will proceed to Red Fort, they said.

    Police bust Jaish module in Srinagar planning terror attack on Republic Day, 5 nabbed

    The parade will start from Vijay Chowk and conclude at Red Fort via Rajpath, C-Hexagon, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg, it stated. Traffic on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will be restricted from 6 pm on Wednesday till the parade is over on Thursday and 6 pm on Saturday till the parade concludes on Sunday, the advisory said.

    Metro services will remain open for commuters but the entry and exit will remain close at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan from 5 am till 12 pm on Thursday.

    Similarly on Sunday, the entry and exit will remain closed at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan from 5 am till 12 pm and Lok Kalyan Marg and Patel Chowk from 8.45 am to 12 pm, it added.

    More REPUBLIC DAY News

    Read more about:

    republic day delhi police traffic

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 21, 2020, 15:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 21, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue