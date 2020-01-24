Republic Day 2020: STF, ATS cops among 18 officials to get UP police award

  • search
    By
    |

    Noida (UP), Jan 24: Eighteen policemen posted in Noida will be honoured on Republic Day for their exemplary service and awarded the Commendation Disc by the Uttar Pradesh Police, officials said on Friday. The officials selected include those from civil police as well as the elite Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the Special Task Force (STF). They will be felicitated on January 26 by UP police chief O P Singh.

    Deputy Superintendent of Police, STF, Raj Kumar Mishra, Sub-inspector, STF, Awadh Narayan Singh and Sub-inspector Shavez Khan have been selected for the Platinum disc, the highest category in the award, according to an official order.

    DSP STF Vinod Sirohi, ATS sub-inspector Vinod Kumar, and police head constables Michael, Ashok Kumar and Mohammad Azam have been selected for the Gold disc, the order stated.

    Deputy Commissioner of Police Sankal Sharma and Assistant Commissioner of Police Satish Kumar have been selected for the Silver disc, it stated.

    The Silver disc will also be awarded to sub-inspector Gajendra Singh, head constables Satendra Kumar Sharma, Krishna Kumar, Praveen Kumar Malik, constables Ankit Kumar and Rakesh Sharma, it added.

    Altogether 368 police personnel, including those from the ATS and the STF, have been selected from across UP for the honour this year, according to the official order.

