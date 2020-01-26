Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
Republic Day 2020 LIVE: India all set to celebrate country’s diversity OneIndia
India
New Delhi, Jan 26: India is all set to celebrate its 71st Republic Day on Sunday, with great pomp and show. Republic Day celebrations is characterised by the R-Day parade at India Gate, Rajpath in the national capital.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will be the chief guest at the parade. This will be the third occasion that a Brazilian President will be the chief guest at the R-Day.
Catch all the LIVE updates upon Republic Day 2020 here
Newest First Oldest First