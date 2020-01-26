Republic Day 2020 LIVE: India all set to celebrate country’s diversity OneIndia

News India live

Republic Day 2020 LIVE: India all set to celebrate country's diversity

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Jan 26: India is all set to celebrate its 71st Republic Day on Sunday, with great pomp and show. Republic Day celebrations is characterised by the R-Day parade at India Gate, Rajpath in the national capital.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will be the chief guest at the parade. This will be the third occasion that a Brazilian President will be the chief guest at the R-Day.

It is customary to have foreign head of nations as the Chief Guest for the R-Day Parade and this year, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will grace the event as the chief guest. The Parade showcasing India’s military might will be presided over by President Ram Nath Kovind, who is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces. The Parade will start with the hoisting of national flag by the President of India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his ministerial and party colleagues along with politicians from various parties will be present at the Parade. Regiments of Army, Navy, Air Force, police and paramilitary forces march along the Rajpath while India’s defence prowess is on display with latest missiles, aircraft, and weapon systems. India’s rich cultural heritage is also portrayed by tableaux designed by various Ministries/Departments and State Governments. The Parade culminates with Beating Retreat ceremony, which takes place every year on January 29 at Vijay Chowk on Rajpath.

