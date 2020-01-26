News India live

Republic Day 2020 LIVE: India all set to celebrate country’s diversity

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Jan 26: India is all set to celebrate its 71st Republic Day on Sunday, with great pomp and show. Republic Day celebrations is characterised by the R-Day parade at India Gate, Rajpath in the national capital.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will be the chief guest at the parade. This will be the third occasion that a Brazilian President will be the chief guest at the R-Day.

Where to watch Republic Day 2020 parade online The YouTube channels of Doordarshan and Press Information Bureau run the event live Contingent of DRDO will showcase Anti-Satellite Weapons (ASAT) - Mission Shakti. As per tradition, the national flag will be unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. Tania Shergill, a young Army officer who grew up in a family where for generations men had lived their life serving the nation in olive green uniform, will be leading an all-men contingent comprising 147 personnel on Republic Day. This is for the first time that the PM Modi will pay homage to martyrs at the National War memorial instead of Amar Jawan Jyoti. Full text of President Kovind's address Full text of the address of the President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, on the eve of the 71st Republic Day.



English: https://t.co/mjaBEDKwrN



Hindi: https://t.co/qboBqEKhuQ#RepublicDay #गणतंत्रदिवस pic.twitter.com/WXpCw8X3VR — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 25, 2020 In his traditional address to the nation on the eve of the 71st Republic Day, the President mentioned about the forthcoming olympic games and said new generation of players and athletes has brought laurels for the nation in more and more varieties of sports in recent years. Guwahati: Janata Bhawan, Guwahati High Court and Shraddhanjali Kanan lit up on the eve of #RepublicDay . #Assam pic.twitter.com/tMuml3z3wt — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2020 Janata Bhawan, Guwahati High Court and Shraddhanjali Kanan lit up on the eve of Republic Day Mumbai: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation building illuminated in tricolour, ahead of Republic Day. pic.twitter.com/OLaH3XcJLR — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2020 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation building illuminated in tricolour, ahead of Republic Day Entry and exit at some of the metro stations in central Delhi will be closed for a few hours in the morning of Republic Day due to security reasons. President Ram Nath Kovind approved six Shaurya Chakras, 107 Sena Medals and four Vayu Sena medals for gallantry ahead of the 71st Republic Day Famous classical bhajan singer from Varanasi Channulal Mishra and Vishveshateertha Swamiji Sri Pejavara Adhokhaja Matha Udupi, who passed away recently, have also been given the highest Padma award--Padma Vibhushan. Former union ministers Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and George Fernandes, Olympian boxer Mary Kom and former Mauritius prime minister Anerood Jugnauth were among seven prominent personalities awarded the Padma Vibhushan on Saturday, the Home Ministry announced. Meanwhile, thick security blanket has been thrown across Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday on the eve of the Republic Day, the first after the August 5 abrogation of Article 370 provisions. Republic Day marks the day when the Constitution of India came into effect on January 26, 1950. It is customary to have foreign head of nations as the Chief Guest for the R-Day Parade and this year, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will grace the event as the chief guest. The Parade showcasing India’s military might will be presided over by President Ram Nath Kovind, who is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces. The Parade will start with the hoisting of national flag by the President of India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his ministerial and party colleagues along with politicians from various parties will be present at the Parade. Regiments of Army, Navy, Air Force, police and paramilitary forces march along the Rajpath while India’s defence prowess is on display with latest missiles, aircraft, and weapon systems. India’s rich cultural heritage is also portrayed by tableaux designed by various Ministries/Departments and State Governments. The Parade culminates with Beating Retreat ceremony, which takes place every year on January 29 at Vijay Chowk on Rajpath.

