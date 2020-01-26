  • search
Trending Coronavirus Republic Day Explainers
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Republic Day 2020 LIVE: ITBP jawans unfurl tricolour in minus 20 degrees Celsius in Ladakh

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 26: India is all set to celebrate its 71st Republic Day on Sunday, with great pomp and show. Republic Day celebrations is characterised by the R-Day parade at India Gate, Rajpath in the national capital.

    Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will be the chief guest at the parade. This will be the third occasion that a Brazilian President will be the chief guest at the R-Day.

    Republic Day 2020 LIVE: India all set to celebrate country’s diversity OneIndia

    Catch all the LIVE updates upon Republic Day 2020 here

    Newest First Oldest First
    9:25 AM, 26 Jan
    Uddhav Thackeray hoists the national flag at his residence
    9:24 AM, 26 Jan
    Hundreds at Rajpath to witness the parade
    9:18 AM, 26 Jan
    BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda hoists the tricolour at party headquarters in Delhi
    9:18 AM, 26 Jan
    Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel with the national flag celebrating Republic Day at 17,000 feet today.
    9:17 AM, 26 Jan
    In Odisha, Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Naveen Patnaik hoist the tricolour at the party headquarters in Bhubaneswar
    9:17 AM, 26 Jan
    MUmbai: Sanjeev Mittal, General Manager of Central Railway unfurls the national flag at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus
    9:16 AM, 26 Jan
    Maharashtra: RSS General Secretary, Bhaiyaji Joshi hoists the tricolour at RSS Headquarters in Nagpur
    9:16 AM, 26 Jan
    Republic Day parade underway at Kamarajar Road off Marina Beach
    9:16 AM, 26 Jan
    In Tamil Nadu, Governor Banwarilal Purohit unfurls the national flag. Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam also present
    9:15 AM, 26 Jan
    The tricolour unfurled at Shaheen Bagh
    8:33 AM, 26 Jan
    Republic Day celebrated in Aizawl, Mizoram.
    8:33 AM, 26 Jan
    Let us recall what our forefathers solemnly resolved, what they have bequeathed to us and what we celebrate and honour today.
    8:31 AM, 26 Jan
    The maiden President of India Rajendra Prasad, at the first Republic Day Parade. Take a look:
    8:29 AM, 26 Jan
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted, "Greetings and good wishes on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. #RepublicDay #Indian".
    8:29 AM, 26 Jan
    HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said, "On the occasion of Republic Day, I congratulate students, parents and all related to the education sector." "Wishing everyone a happy #RepublicDay," Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted.
    8:29 AM, 26 Jan
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, "Greetings to all Indians on 71st Republic Day".
    8:13 AM, 26 Jan
    Celebrations will be held all across the country to mark the day. On this day, 70-year back, India officially adopted its Constitution.
    8:12 AM, 26 Jan
    Modi extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of the 71st Republic Day. "Wishing everyone a happy #RepublicDay," PM Modi tweeted in English as well as Hindi.
    8:07 AM, 26 Jan
    Sharpshooters and snipers have been deployed atop high-rise buildings to keep watch on the eight-km-long parade route from Rajpath to the Red Fort
    8:06 AM, 26 Jan
    Special security arrangements have been made for Brazilian President Bolsonaro, who is the chief guest for the Republic Day parade, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal had said earlier.
    8:04 AM, 26 Jan
    The Indian Army will be represented by a mounted column of 61 Cavalry, eight mechanised columns, six marching contingents and fly-past by Rudra and Dhruv Advanced Light helicopters of the army aviation wing.
    8:04 AM, 26 Jan
    The first contingent in the uniform of the erstwhile Gwalior Lancers will be 61 Cavalry. The 61 Cavalry is the only active serving horse cavalry regiment in the world. It was raised on August 1, 1953 with the amalgamation of six state forces’ cavalry units.
    7:57 AM, 26 Jan
    The parade will commence with President Ram Nath Kovind taking the salute. The parade will be commanded by Parade Commander Lt General Asit Mistry, General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area. Major General Alok Kacker, Chief of Staff of Delhi Area, will be the second-in-command.
    7:57 AM, 26 Jan
    As per tradition, the national flag will be unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute.
    7:48 AM, 26 Jan
    Thereafter, the prime minister and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Rajpath to witness the parade.
    7:40 AM, 26 Jan
    This is for the first time that the prime minister will pay homage to martyrs at the National War memorial instead of Amar Jawan Jyoti.
    7:33 AM, 26 Jan
    The Republic Day Parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial near the India Gate. He will lead the nation in paying tributes to the martyrs by laying a wreath.
    7:26 AM, 26 Jan
    School children will convey age-old message of yoga and spiritual values through dance and music during the parade, the defence ministry said.
    7:19 AM, 26 Jan
    The national capital has been brought under a massive ground-to-air security cover, with thousands of police and paramilitary personnel keeping a hawk-eye vigil. Twenty-two tableaux – 16 from States and Union Territories and six from various ministries and departments - depicting the nation’s rich cultural heritage and economic progress will also roll down the Rajpath.
    7:14 AM, 26 Jan
    Anti-satellite weapon Shakthi, Army’s battle tank Bhishma, infantry combat vehicles and newly inducted Chinook and Apache helicopters of the Indian Air Force will be part of the grand military parade.
    READ MORE

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    republic day rajpath india gate new delhi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X