Republic Day 2020 updates: India’s air power, women CRPF daredevil bikers enthralls all at Rajpath
India
New Delhi, Jan 26: India is all set to celebrate its 71st Republic Day on Sunday, with great pomp and show. Republic Day celebrations is characterised by the R-Day parade at India Gate, Rajpath in the national capital.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is the chief guest at the parade. This is the third occasion that a Brazilian President will be the chief guest at the R-Day.
Along with these states, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Department of Financial Services, NDRF Ministry of Home Affairs, CPWD Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and Ministry of Shipping are also selected for the Republic Day 2020 parade.
