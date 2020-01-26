  • search
    Republic Day 2020 updates: India’s air power, women CRPF daredevil bikers enthralls all at Rajpath

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, Jan 26: India is all set to celebrate its 71st Republic Day on Sunday, with great pomp and show. Republic Day celebrations is characterised by the R-Day parade at India Gate, Rajpath in the national capital.

    Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is the chief guest at the parade. This is the third occasion that a Brazilian President will be the chief guest at the R-Day.

    Republic Day 2020 LIVE: New entrants Chinook, Apache helicopters perform fly-past

    11:31 AM, 26 Jan
    Wing Commander SK Chauhan leads the 'Vic' formation, comprising three Dornier aircraft. The captains of the other two aircraft are Squadron Leader Vikas Kumar and Squadron Leader Abhishek Vashisht.
    11:31 AM, 26 Jan
    The 'Beam Roll' formation led by Head Constable Asha Kumari showcases a daredevil rolling on the beam.
    11:29 AM, 26 Jan
    The fly-past – the grand finale and the most keenly awaited segment of the parade – comprised of the ‘Trishul’ formation by three advanced light helicopters.
    11:14 AM, 26 Jan
    An all-woman bikers contingent of the CRPF will make its debut and showcase daredevil stunts. The 65-member team displayed its acrobatic skills on 350cc Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles towards the end of the over 90-minute-long parade.
    11:10 AM, 26 Jan
    West Zone Cultural Centre, Udaipur present ‘Garba - the folk dance of Gujarat’.
    11:10 AM, 26 Jan
    The children from Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya B-Block, JanakPuri, New Delhi perform on the theme ‘Mharo Rang Rangilo Rajasthan’.
    11:10 AM, 26 Jan
    The tableau of Jammu and Kashmir showcased government’s ‘Back to Village’ program is the theme of the Union territory's tableau, this year.
    11:09 AM, 26 Jan
    The tableaux of Uttar Pradesh at the Republic Day parade in Delhi.
    11:09 AM, 26 Jan
    The tableau of Odisha shows the Rukuna Ratha Yatra of Lord Lingaraja.
    11:09 AM, 26 Jan
    Six tableaux from different ministries/departments on display, showcasing various far-reaching reforms of the government including ‘Startup India’, ‘Pradhan Mantri Jan DhanYojna’ and ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’.
    11:09 AM, 26 Jan
    Union home minister Amit Shah and Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and others witness the Republic Day parade at Rajpath.
    11:09 AM, 26 Jan
    The Tableau of Himachal Pradesh showcases the Kullu Dussehra festival.
    11:09 AM, 26 Jan
    Telangana tableaux depict Bathukamma, a floral festival of the state.
    11:08 AM, 26 Jan
    Meanwhile, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi hoists the national flag during the 71st Republic Day celebrations at Madina Circle, in Hyderabad
    10:51 AM, 26 Jan
    Karnataka showcase 'Anubhava Mantapa' Tableau at the Republic Day parade
    10:50 AM, 26 Jan
    Sufi shrines Kabir Chaura and Dewa Sharif will be on the same platform as music stalwarts Bismillah Khan & Girija Devi from Uttar Pradesh
    10:49 AM, 26 Jan
    Andhra Pradesh tableau reflects Kuchipudi, Kondapalli handicrafts
    10:47 AM, 26 Jan
    Tableau of Rajasthan showcases the architectural and cultural heritage of the capital city Jaipur.
    10:46 AM, 26 Jan
    Chhattisgarh tableau showcasing the artistic beauty of the state's folk life
    10:45 AM, 26 Jan
    Goa tableau depicting seashore alongwith biodiversity & livelihoods wending through Rajpath
    10:44 AM, 26 Jan
    Along with these states, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Department of Financial Services, NDRF Ministry of Home Affairs, CPWD Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and Ministry of Shipping are also selected for the Republic Day 2020 parade.
    10:43 AM, 26 Jan
    The states and departments included in the list are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh.
    10:41 AM, 26 Jan
    Tamil Nadu's tableau on Rajpath at R-day celebrations
    10:39 AM, 26 Jan
    22 tableaux from various states/union territories on display, depicting the geographical and rich cultural diversity of the country.
    10:38 AM, 26 Jan
    The Massed Pipes and Drums Band of the Indian Army on display.
    10:38 AM, 26 Jan
    The National Service Scheme (NSS) contingent comprising 148 volunteers.
    10:38 AM, 26 Jan
    The National Cadet Corps (NCC) Boys Marching contingent led by Commander Junior Under-Officer Charandeep Singh Bhaduria, NCC Directorate Uttar Pradesh, while the Girls contingent will be headed by Senior Under-Officer Shreeshma Hegde, NCC Directorate, Karnataka & Goa.
    10:35 AM, 26 Jan
    Air Defence Tactical Control Radar - led by Lieutenant Vivek Vijay More
    10:34 AM, 26 Jan
    ITBP marching contingent
    10:34 AM, 26 Jan
    The Indian Coast Guard marching contingent led by Deputy Commandant Gaurav Sharma.
    republic day rajpath india gate new delhi

    X