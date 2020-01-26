News India live

Republic Day 2020 LIVE: Karnataka showcase 'Anubhava Mantapa' Tableau

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Jan 26: India is all set to celebrate its 71st Republic Day on Sunday, with great pomp and show. Republic Day celebrations is characterised by the R-Day parade at India Gate, Rajpath in the national capital.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is the chief guest at the parade. This is the third occasion that a Brazilian President will be the chief guest at the R-Day.

The Parade culminates with Beating Retreat ceremony, which takes place every year on January 29 at Vijay Chowk on Rajpath. India’s rich cultural heritage is also portrayed by tableaux designed by various Ministries/Departments and State Governments. Regiments of Army, Navy, Air Force, police and paramilitary forces march along the Rajpath while India’s defence prowess is on display with latest missiles, aircraft, and weapon systems. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his ministerial and party colleagues along with politicians from various parties will be present at the Parade. The Parade showcasing India’s military might will be presided over by President Ram Nath Kovind, who is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces. The Parade will start with the hoisting of national flag by the President of India. It is customary to have foreign head of nations as the Chief Guest for the R-Day Parade and this year, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will grace the event as the chief guest. Republic Day marks the day when the Constitution of India came into effect on January 26, 1950. Meanwhile, thick security blanket has been thrown across Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday on the eve of the Republic Day, the first after the August 5 abrogation of Article 370 provisions. Former union ministers Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and George Fernandes, Olympian boxer Mary Kom and former Mauritius prime minister Anerood Jugnauth were among seven prominent personalities awarded the Padma Vibhushan on Saturday, the Home Ministry announced. Famous classical bhajan singer from Varanasi Channulal Mishra and Vishveshateertha Swamiji Sri Pejavara Adhokhaja Matha Udupi, who passed away recently, have also been given the highest Padma award--Padma Vibhushan. President Ram Nath Kovind approved six Shaurya Chakras, 107 Sena Medals and four Vayu Sena medals for gallantry ahead of the 71st Republic Day Entry and exit at some of the metro stations in central Delhi will be closed for a few hours in the morning of Republic Day due to security reasons. Mumbai: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation building illuminated in tricolour, ahead of Republic Day. pic.twitter.com/OLaH3XcJLR — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2020 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation building illuminated in tricolour, ahead of Republic Day Guwahati: Janata Bhawan, Guwahati High Court and Shraddhanjali Kanan lit up on the eve of #RepublicDay . #Assam pic.twitter.com/tMuml3z3wt — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2020 Janata Bhawan, Guwahati High Court and Shraddhanjali Kanan lit up on the eve of Republic Day Full text of President Kovind's address Full text of the address of the President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, on the eve of the 71st Republic Day.



English: https://t.co/mjaBEDKwrN



Hindi: https://t.co/qboBqEKhuQ#RepublicDay #गणतंत्रदिवस pic.twitter.com/WXpCw8X3VR — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 25, 2020 In his traditional address to the nation on the eve of the 71st Republic Day, the President mentioned about the forthcoming olympic games and said new generation of players and athletes has brought laurels for the nation in more and more varieties of sports in recent years. This is for the first time that the PM Modi will pay homage to martyrs at the National War memorial instead of Amar Jawan Jyoti. Tania Shergill, a young Army officer who grew up in a family where for generations men had lived their life serving the nation in olive green uniform, will be leading an all-men contingent comprising 147 personnel on Republic Day. As per tradition, the national flag will be unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. Contingent of DRDO will showcase Anti-Satellite Weapons (ASAT) - Mission Shakti. Where to watch Republic Day 2020 parade online The YouTube channels of Doordarshan and Press Information Bureau run the event live Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro will be the chief guest at the 90-minute celebrations marking the anniversary of the day when India was declared a republic in 1950. Anti-satellite weapon Shakthi, Army’s battle tank Bhishma, infantry combat vehicles and newly inducted Chinook and Apache helicopters of the Indian Air Force will be part of the grand military parade. The national capital has been brought under a massive ground-to-air security cover, with thousands of police and paramilitary personnel keeping a hawk-eye vigil. Twenty-two tableaux – 16 from States and Union Territories and six from various ministries and departments - depicting the nation’s rich cultural heritage and economic progress will also roll down the Rajpath. School children will convey age-old message of yoga and spiritual values through dance and music during the parade, the defence ministry said. The Republic Day Parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial near the India Gate. He will lead the nation in paying tributes to the martyrs by laying a wreath. This is for the first time that the prime minister will pay homage to martyrs at the National War memorial instead of Amar Jawan Jyoti. Thereafter, the prime minister and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Rajpath to witness the parade. As per tradition, the national flag will be unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. The parade will commence with President Ram Nath Kovind taking the salute. The parade will be commanded by Parade Commander Lt General Asit Mistry, General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area. Major General Alok Kacker, Chief of Staff of Delhi Area, will be the second-in-command. The first contingent in the uniform of the erstwhile Gwalior Lancers will be 61 Cavalry. The 61 Cavalry is the only active serving horse cavalry regiment in the world. It was raised on August 1, 1953 with the amalgamation of six state forces’ cavalry units.