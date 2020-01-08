Republic Day 2020: Indian Navy's tableau to showcase Vikrant, Kalvari, Op Varsha Rahat

Indian Navy theme - Silent, Strong, and Swift

A model of the tableau was unveiled at the Kota House here on Wednesday. The theme of the tableau is 'Indian Navy - Silent, Strong, and Swift', a senior Navy official said, adding its front portion will showcase the might and firepower of the force in all three dimensions -- surface, sub-surface and air.

Kalvari-class submarine

The state-of-the-art features of the Kalvari-class submarine include superior stealth and the ability to launch a crippling attack on the enemy using precision guided weapon.

The submarine is designed to operate in all theatres, including the tropics. All means and communications are provided to ensure interoperability with other components of a naval task force.

INS Kalvari -- the first in a series of six submarines -- was commissioned into the Navy's service by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2017.

The second in the series -- INS Khanderi -- was commissioned by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Mumbai on September 28 last year.

Indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant

The tableau will portray the indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant, which is being manufactured at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi, along with its complement of MiG-29K fighter aircraft.

"This not only depicts the strength of the Indian Navy but is representative of the Navy's total commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative of the government," the official said.

Might and glory

Overall, the tableau aims to showcase the Navy as a "credible and combat ready military force", which in service of the nation, protects its economic assets and provides succour to its populace in times of crisis and natural calamities.

Flood relief operation 'Op Varsha Rahat' undertaken in Maharashtra in July 2019, in partnership with NDRF and other agencies to rescue passengers stranded in Mahalaxmi Express during the floods, escort operations undertaken in Persian Gulf (Op Sankalp) and defence of the oil platforms by Fast Attack Craft and employment of MARCOS will be depicted on the sides.