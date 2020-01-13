  • search
    Republic Day 2020: Chinook, Apache to take part in flypast for first time

    New Delhi, Jan 13: Newly-inducted attack helicopter Apache and transport chopper Chinook will take part in the Republic Day flypast for the first time on January 26, officials said on Monday.

    The 'Chinook' formation will comprise three newly-inducted transport helicopters in 'vic' formation, a senior IAF official said.

    Following them will be the 'Apache' formation consisting of the latest attack helicopters of the Indian Air Force. The five attack helicopters would be flying in 'arrowhead' formation, he said.

    Story first published: Monday, January 13, 2020, 13:57 [IST]
