Republic Day 2019: Tableaux showcase India's diverse cultural heritage
New Delhi, Jan 26: Colourful tableaux of states and central government departments at the Republic Day 2019 parade showcased India's rich cultural diversity and heritage.
Twenty-two tableaux from various states and central government departments on developmental, cultural and historical themes were part of this year's Republic Day parade. Some of the tableaux on cultural themes had also integrated folk dances.
Jammu and Kashmir tableau
Rail ministry tableau
Indian Railways showcased its tableau in the Republic Day parade depicting the "transformation of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi to Mahatma Gandhi" and highlight the yet-to-be-launched bullet train and Train 18. (Image- Twitter/PIB)
Assam tableau
A view of Assam tableau at the Republic Day parade 2019 in Rajpath.
Andaman and Nicobar
Tableau of Andaman and Nicobar Islands depicted Mahatma Gandhi's impact on the inmates of cellular jail.
Delhi tableau
Delhi tableau on display at Rajpath during the 70th Republic Day Parade in New Delhi.
Power Ministry
Saubhagya Tableau by the Power Ministry depicted the scheme covering even inaccessible areas. (Image- Twitter/PIB)
Arunachal Pradesh
Arunachal Pradesh tableau on display at Rajpath during 70th Republic Day Parade in New Delhi.
Indian Navy tableau
Colourful tableau of Indian Navy at the 70th Republic Day Parade in New Delhi. (Image- Twitter/DD News)