Republic Day 2019: Tableaux showcase India's diverse cultural heritage

Jammu and Kashmir tableau

Jammu and Kashmir tableau

Rail ministry tableau

Indian Railways showcased its tableau in the Republic Day parade depicting the "transformation of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi to Mahatma Gandhi" and highlight the yet-to-be-launched bullet train and Train 18. (Image- Twitter/PIB)

Assam tableau

A view of Assam tableau at the Republic Day parade 2019 in Rajpath.

Andaman and Nicobar

Tableau of Andaman and Nicobar Islands depicted Mahatma Gandhi's impact on the inmates of cellular jail.

Delhi tableau

Delhi tableau on display at Rajpath during the 70th Republic Day Parade in New Delhi.

Power Ministry

Saubhagya Tableau by the Power Ministry depicted the scheme covering even inaccessible areas. (Image- Twitter/PIB)

Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh tableau on display at Rajpath during 70th Republic Day Parade in New Delhi.

Indian Navy tableau

Colourful tableau of Indian Navy at the 70th Republic Day Parade in New Delhi. (Image- Twitter/DD News)