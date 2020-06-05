  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Reports on shortage of beds for COVID-19 patients misleading: Jain

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, June 05: Delhi Heath Minister Satyendar on Friday said reports that there is a "shortage of beds" for coronavirus patients in city hospitals were "misleading".

    "The truth is, there is absolutely no shortage of beds in Delhi at the moment," he was quoted as saying in a statement.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    In the last three days, more than 1,000 patients have been admitted to various hospitals in Delhi. If beds were not available, this would have not been possible, he said.

    "There are some misleading reports that there is shortage of beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi because a few private hospitals are refusing admissions," Jain said.

    Even now we have close to 5,000 vacant beds. So, clearly the issue is that some hospitals are "not updating the data on Delhi Corona app on time or misrepresenting actual data when patients call," he added.

    COVID-19: Amid rising coronavirus cases, no new schemes for a year, says Finance Ministry

    Patients were not getting data on hospitals before, which the app is trying to fix, he said. "We are making hospital bed data live and real time soon," the minister said.

    In the latest health bulletin, the government on Friday said, out of the total 8,505 beds in dedicated COVID-19 facilities, 4,606 were vacant.

    Delhi recorded 1,330 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to over 26,000-mark, and the death toll due to the disease jumped to 708, authorities said.

    More DELHI News

    Read more about:

    delhi satyendra jain

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue