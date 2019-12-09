  • search
Trending Karnataka By-polls Unnao
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Repolling in one booth in Jharkhand's Sesai seat today

    By
    |

    Ranchi, Dec 09: Repolling will be held in booth number 36 in Sesai assembly constituency on Monday, where polling was stopped on Saturday following a violent incident that had occurred during the second of the five-phase polling.

    The repolling was ordered by the Election Commission of India upon recommendation of Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey, an Election Commission release said here on Sunday.

    Repolling in one booth in Jharkhands Sesai seat today
    Representational Image

    It said the recommendation was sent to the ECI after General Observer A B Ibrahim and Returning Officer-cum-Gumla district Deputy Commissioner Sashi Ranjan sent a report seeking repolling after the polling process was stopped following an argument between the police and the villagers, and subsequent violence, it said.

    Amid violence Jharkhand Assembly polls 2nd phase ended with 63.36% voters turnout

    The repolling will begin at 7am and end at 3pm at booth number 36 which is situated at Urdu Upgraded Middle School at Badhni block in Sesai assembly constituency, the release said. Security arrangements and other preparations have been made. On Saturday, the Additional Director General (ADG) of Police, Murari Lal Meena, had said that some anti-social elements tried to snatch weapons from the security personnel and one person was killed in the subsequent firing by Rapid Action Force personnel. Two others were also injured in the firing, the ADG had said.

    The two injured persons were admitted to a hospital, Meena, who is also the Nodal Officer for assembly election- related security measures, said. Meanwhile, a press note used by the media cell of the police headquarters said that a youth, identified as Ashraf Ansari, received a bullet injury in the clash between the security personnel and villagers. He is being treated at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences and is out of danger, it said.

    Jharkhand is in the midst of five-phase elections to the 81-member assembly with two phases ending on November 30 and December 7.

    More REPOLLING News

    Read more about:

    repolling jharkhand assembly elections 2019

    Story first published: Monday, December 9, 2019, 9:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 9, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue