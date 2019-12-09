Repolling in one booth in Jharkhand's Sesai seat today

Madhuri Adnal

Ranchi, Dec 09: Repolling will be held in booth number 36 in Sesai assembly constituency on Monday, where polling was stopped on Saturday following a violent incident that had occurred during the second of the five-phase polling.

The repolling was ordered by the Election Commission of India upon recommendation of Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey, an Election Commission release said here on Sunday.

It said the recommendation was sent to the ECI after General Observer A B Ibrahim and Returning Officer-cum-Gumla district Deputy Commissioner Sashi Ranjan sent a report seeking repolling after the polling process was stopped following an argument between the police and the villagers, and subsequent violence, it said.

The repolling will begin at 7am and end at 3pm at booth number 36 which is situated at Urdu Upgraded Middle School at Badhni block in Sesai assembly constituency, the release said. Security arrangements and other preparations have been made. On Saturday, the Additional Director General (ADG) of Police, Murari Lal Meena, had said that some anti-social elements tried to snatch weapons from the security personnel and one person was killed in the subsequent firing by Rapid Action Force personnel. Two others were also injured in the firing, the ADG had said.

The two injured persons were admitted to a hospital, Meena, who is also the Nodal Officer for assembly election- related security measures, said. Meanwhile, a press note used by the media cell of the police headquarters said that a youth, identified as Ashraf Ansari, received a bullet injury in the clash between the security personnel and villagers. He is being treated at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences and is out of danger, it said.

Jharkhand is in the midst of five-phase elections to the 81-member assembly with two phases ending on November 30 and December 7.