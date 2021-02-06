Nobody can replace me as far as I have PM Modi, Amit Shah's support: Yediyurappa on leadership change in State

Reply to debate on President’s speech: PM Modi may speak only in Rajya Sabha

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 06: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to the debate on the President's speech only in the Rajya Sabha.

While Prime Ministers have not taken part in the debate on the President's address in the Lower House twice-1999 and 2009, they did not speak in the Rajya Sabha either. In 1999, deputy PM, L K Advani had replied to the motion of thanks on the President's speech in the Lok Sabha, while Jaswant Singh had addressed the Rajya Sabha.

Tomar has given detailed info on every aspect of farm laws in Rajya Sabha: PM Modi

In 2009, Union minister Pranab Mukherjee had replied in both houses. A Hindustan Times report says that there were four instances when the PM did not address the Upper House, but spoke only in the Lok Sabha.

PM Modi was to address the Lok Sabha on Friday, but the disruptions washed out three days of proceedings. The PM is now scheduled to speak in the Rajya Sabha on Monday at 10.30 am. If he does, then it would be uncharted territory in India's parliamentary history. In case, he does not speak, then Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh is likely to address the Upper House, the HT report also said.