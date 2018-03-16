A Congress MP on Friday moved private member's resolution in Rajya Sabha seeking amendment of the national anthem.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora also said when the national anthem was adopted in 1950, the then President Rajendra Prasad had said if required the anthem would be amended in future.

"North East is an important part of India, it is unfortunate that it is not part of the national anthem. On other hand, Sindh is mentioned, which is no longer part of India but part of Pakistan, which is a hostile country," Ripun Bora said after he moved the private member's resolution in the Upper House today.

Bora said since the then President had said the national anthem could be amended, it should be done now to replace the word "Sindh' with the word "Northeast".

The Congress leader said he has moved the private member resolution in the Upper House today and it is expected to be taken up next week.

A similar demand was made by Shiv Sena member Arvind Sawant in 2016. He demanded the word 'Sindh' in the national anthem to be removed and replaced with an appropriate word as there was no state by that name in India.

OneIndia News

