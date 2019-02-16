Repeated reconnaissance, support from OWGs: How Jaish carried a precision strike at Pulwama

Srinagar, Feb 16: The suicide bomber, Adil Dar, who carried out the Pulwama attack may have not acted alone, investigators say. Through the entire operation, he had a lot of backend support and was being constantly guided and tipped off about the movement of the convoy, officials familiar with the investigation tell OneIndia.

Dar lived 10 kilometres away from the attack site and was familiar with the terrain. He also had the support of several over ground workers (OWG), who in turn passed on information about the movement of the convoys.

Investigators also say that months of planning and trial runs had been undertaken by Dar before he finally decided to strike. There was an extreme amount of precision in the attack and this only suggests that there was a lot of planning that had gone in, the official also noted.

Officials said that the bus that came under attack was number 5 in the convoy. The official also noted that Dar may have either hit the bus with his vehicle or detonated his vehicle as he overtook the bus.

All the 39 jawans in the fifth bus were martyred in the attack. Another CRPF trooper who was part of the Road Opening Party was also killed. Some jawans who were travelling in bus number 6 were injured. The two buses were travelling at a distance of 50 metres apart.

Investigators say that for months the Jaish operatives including Dar conducted a reconnaissance of the Jammu-Srinagar highway on the Kakapora-Lelhar side. The manner in which the attack was carried indicates that there was a lot of precision. Dar was waiting for the convoy and he entered from the left side. When the CRPF bus number 5 was alongside, he either hit his car against it or detonated his vehicle, investigators also say.