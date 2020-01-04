‘Repeat offenders’: India slams Imran Khan for fake video

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 04: India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin hit out at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for peddling an old video clip from Bangladesh as a case of what he claimed to be "Indian police's pogrom against Muslims in UP".

"Repeat offenders. Old habits die hard," wrote Syed on Twitter.

Earlier in a tweet, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar also slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for peddling fake video on the internet.

Fake video on Indian Police pogrom against Muslims deleted by Imran Khan

The series of tweets posted on the official Twitter handle of the Pakistan PM purportedly showed police violence on Muslims, captioned on, "Indian police's pogrom against Muslims in UP".

Later, the Pakistan Prime Minister deleted all three videos from his Twitter timeline.