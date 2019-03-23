  • search
    Renuka Chowdhury to fight LS polls from Khammam

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, Mar 23: The Congress has released the seventh list of its 35 candidates for the April-May Lok Sabha election and shifted Uttar Pradesh state unit chief Raj Babbar from Moradabad to Fatehpur Sikri, the party said in a statement.

    Renuka Chowdhury
    The party has nominated Imran Pratapgarhiya from Moradabad where Babbar's candidature was announced earlier.

    PM Modi has disrespected LK Advani: Congress on BJP's first list

    The party fielded former Union Minister Renuka Chowdhury from Khammam in Telangana.

    The party also fielded Vikramaditya Singh, the son of former Union Minister Karan Singh, from Udhampur constituency in Jammu and Kashmir.

    The Congress also released a list of 54 candidates for Odisha Assembly election.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 23, 2019, 6:12 [IST]
