Renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla passes away

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Ahmedabad, May 29: Renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla died at a private hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday evening, his family said. He tested positive for coronavirus and was undergoing treatment in Ahmedabad.

Daruwalla, known for his newspaper columns on astrology, was 90. Apollo Hospital here confirmed that Daruwalla died during treatment.

Speaking to PTI, his son Nastur Daruwalla denied the speculation on social media that his father had contracted coronavirus. Daruwalla was suffering from only pneumonia, he said.

Daruwalla was actively involved in learning and practising astrology and has changed the lives of many. He earned trust across the globe through his detailed analysis of planetary positions and predicting its effects on the world.