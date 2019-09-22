  • search
    Removing Article 370 wasn’t a political issue for BJP but to unite India, says Amit Shah

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 22: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that removing Article 370 was thought to be impossible but it was done by the Modi government with ease.

    While addressing a rally in Mumbai at NSE Grounds in Goregaon, Shah said,''I congratulate Prime Minsiter Modi's bravery and grit. He removed Article 370 & 35A in the very first session of the Parliament as soon as we formed the govt for the second time with 305 seats.''

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah

    Shah said,''Article 370 and 35A were a hurdle in connecting the rest of India with J&K. It was a barrier in the unity of India and the integrity of the nation,''

    J&K: Political leaders begin signing bonds to secure release, assure not to indulge in politics

    ''Rahul Gandhi says Article 370 is a political issue. Rahul Baba you have come into politics now,but 3 generations of BJP have given their life for Kashmir,for abrogation of Article 370. It's not a political matter for us, it's part of our goal to keep Bharat maa undivided,'' he also said.

    The abrogation of Jammu & Kashmir's special status with the defanging of Article 370 is the BJP's main election plank for the Maharashtra assembly election.

    On why J&K should be a local issue, BJP spokesperson Madhav Bhandari said that in 1995, the then Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra was the first to provide 1% reservation in medical and engineering seats for Kashmiri students. "Thus, it is wrong to say that Maharashtra has nothing to do with J&K," he said.

    Story first published: Sunday, September 22, 2019, 13:58 [IST]
