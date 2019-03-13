Remove pilot’s photo shared by BJP MLA: EC directs Facebook

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 13: The Election Commission (EC) Tuesday asked Facebook to remove two political posters with Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman's photograph, shared by BJP leader and Delhi MLA Om Prakash Sharma.

The EC has taken the action based a complaint received through cVIGIL mobile application.

Responding to the notice, OP Sharma said, "Election Commission sent me a notice last night. The post was made before Lok Sabha poll dates were announced. Can't understand how EC is operating."

The move comes days after the poll panel asked all recognised political parties to stop making references to the armed forces in their political campaigns.

In a statement on Saturday, the election commission said it was brought to its notice that photographs of defence personnel were being used by political parties and candidates in advertisements as part of their election propaganda.

Last month, the Ministry of Information and Technology had directed the global video sharing platform YouTube to remove 11 video links pertaining to Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistan during an air combat. The government sources later claimed that the video links have now been removed.

With the announcement of Lok Sabha election schedule, the Model Code of Conduct came into effect on Sunday. The political parties, their candidates and cadres are required to abide by the Code and not indulge in any electoral offence or malpractice.