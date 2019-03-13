  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Remove pilot’s photo shared by BJP MLA: EC directs Facebook

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 13: The Election Commission (EC) Tuesday asked Facebook to remove two political posters with Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman's photograph, shared by BJP leader and Delhi MLA Om Prakash Sharma.

    Abhinandan Varthaman
    Abhinandan Varthaman

    The EC has taken the action based a complaint received through cVIGIL mobile application.

    Responding to the notice, OP Sharma said, "Election Commission sent me a notice last night. The post was made before Lok Sabha poll dates were announced. Can't understand how EC is operating."

    The move comes days after the poll panel asked all recognised political parties to stop making references to the armed forces in their political campaigns.

    Also Read IT Ministry directs YouTube to remove video links of IAF pilot

    In a statement on Saturday, the election commission said it was brought to its notice that photographs of defence personnel were being used by political parties and candidates in advertisements as part of their election propaganda.

    Last month, the Ministry of Information and Technology had directed the global video sharing platform YouTube to remove 11 video links pertaining to Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistan during an air combat. The government sources later claimed that the video links have now been removed.

    With the announcement of Lok Sabha election schedule, the Model Code of Conduct came into effect on Sunday. The political parties, their candidates and cadres are required to abide by the Code and not indulge in any electoral offence or malpractice.

    More bjp NewsView All

    Read more about:

    bjp central election commission lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue