Remove 'Name and Shame' posters of anti-CAA protest accused: Court to UP govt

Lucknow, Mar 09: The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh Police to remove hoardings displaying photographs of those accused of destroying public property during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests held in the state in December last year.

The court also told Lucknow district authorities to submit report by March 16 about removal of anti-CAA protesters' posters.

"In entirety, we have no doubt that the action of the state which is subject matter of this public interest litigation is nothing but an unwarranted interference in privacy of people. The same hence, is in violation of Article 21 of the Constitution of India," the court held.

Authorities in Lucknow have put up roadside banners with photographs of people asked to pay compensation for damage to public property during anti-CAA protests, triggering outrage among those being named and shamed.

The banners came up at major road crossings in Lucknow late on Thursday night on the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In Lucknow, around 50 people were identified by police as alleged rioters and were served notices. The posters said the property of the accused will be confiscated if they fail to pay compensation.

Activist-politician Sadaf Jafar and former IPS officer S R Darapuri were among those whose photos appeared on the posters.