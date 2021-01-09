Remove farmers from borders immediately: Petitioner files affidavit in Supreme Court

Study suggests most COVID-19 patients have at least one symptom 6 months after falling ill

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Jan 09: In a recent development, the key petitioner has filed a fresh affidavit saying that the Supreme Court must remove the farmers from the Delhi borders immediately claiming that the protest is in violation of its verdict on the Shaheen Bagh protest.

Earlier, the eighth round of meeting between the farmers and the Union Ministers on Friday remained inconclusive as the farmers' leaders refused to discuss the clauses of the three farm laws with the ministers. The two sides are going to meet again on January 15.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the government would not repeal the farm laws and if the farmers want they can seek legal intervention.

Reacting to this, the farmers' leaders said that they won't move the court rather want to resolve the issue through dialogue with the government. The petitioner Rishabh Sharma has urged the court to order the immediate removal of the farmers blocking crucial Delhi/NCR border points like Singh, Tikri, Ghazipur and Chilla and causing immense hardship and inconvenience to lakhs of commuters daily.

The Supreme Court had earlier ruled that public places cannot be occupied indefinitely, in a petition that sought the Shaheen Bagh protest in New Delhi against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to be moved to a designated location.

The petitioner emphasised that the road blockade also violated the Supreme Court verdict in the Shaheen Bagh case, where scores of anti-CAA protesters had also similarly blocked roads.

"If the farmers protest as such is allowed to continue by allowing them to block the public road; it will not only contradict this courts own judgment in Shaheen Bagh Matter but also it will cause hardship and inconvenience to common citizen," said the plea.