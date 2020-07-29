YouTube
    Remove Arundhati Roy’s speech from Calicut university text book, BJP chief urges Governor

    By
    |

    Thiruvananthapuram, July 29: The Kerala BJP has appeared to Governor, Arif Mohammad Khan to remove the speech of Arundhati Roy from the Calicut University course book for the BA English programme.

    The speech in question is 'Come September,' delivery in 2002. The BJP President K Surendran in a letter to Khan, who is also the Chancellor of the University said that the essay raised questions about India's sovereignty.

    The BJP chief was referring to the speech which is part of the textbook, 'Appreciating Pose,' of the third semester of BA English language and literature programme.

    No complete lockdown in Kerala as of now, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    The letter by the BJP chief said, "dissent is brewing among academics and the general public against the inclusion of this speech, which is anti-national. Roy has stated that India has unleashed terror on the non-violent struggle for the independence of Kashmir. She was introduced by textbook editors Murugan Babu and Abida Farooqi as the sane voice who spoke against the hanging of Afzal Guru.

