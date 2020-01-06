Reminded me of the 26/11 attack: Uddhav Thackeray on JNU violence

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Jan 06: The attack on the JNU students on Sunday reminded me of the Mumbai 26/11 attacks, Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray said.

I will never allow anything like this to happen in Mumbai, he also said.

He also said that the identity of the attackers must be revealed. If the Delhi Police failed to find out who the perpetrators are, then they will also be in the dock, he further added.

It may be recalled that Thackeray had earlier likened the violence at the Jamia Millia University to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

In Mumbai, people have been protesting at the Gateway of India after the violence at the JNU left 26 injured. The police have appealed to the people to call off the protest, but they have continued to do so expressing solidarity with those at JNU.