Remembering Nirbhaya: Eight years after the horrific incident

New Delhi, Dec 16: The December 16, 2012 gangrape case had shaken the conscience of the country. The incident involved rape and fatal assault of a 23-year-old girl Delhi.

A young female physiotherapy intern was beaten, gang-raped by six people, and tortured in a private bus in which she was travelling with her friend. The nature of the rape was extremely brutal. She was later thrown on the roadside in the extreme cold with very little clothes on.

Even after the gruesome act, Nirbhaya survived for almost 12-13 days. Eleven days after the assault she was transferred to a hospital in Singapore for emergency treatment, where she succumbed to her injuries.

On 20 March 2020, after eight years of the incident, four death row convicts were hanged at Tihar Jail.

Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi on Tuesday has pledged to fight for providing justice to all rape victims.

"Justice has been delivered to my daughter. But it does not mean that I will sit in silence. I will continue to fight for justice to all rape victims. Like this I will pay tribute to my daughter, Everyone together needs to raise their voice against rape," said Asha Devi while remembering her daughter on the eighth year of fateful incident.

