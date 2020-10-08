Remembering Bihar stalwart: Ram Vilas Paswan

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 8: Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan died on Thursday, his son Chirag Paswan tweeted. Ram Vilas Paswan (74), who was the Lok Janshakti Party patron, had undergone a heart surgery at a hospital here a few days ago.

He had been in active politics for more than five decades and was one of the country's most noted Dalit leaders. He was the Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Chirag Paswan tweeted, "Papa...you are not in this world today but I know no matter where you are, you will always be with me. Miss you papa."

Ram Vilas Paswan was born to Late Shri Jamun Paswan and Late Smt. Siya Devi in a Dalit family and hails from from Shaharbanni village in Khagaria district of Bihar.

Paswan holds a Bachelor of Laws and a Master of Arts degrees from Kosi College, Pilkhi and Patna University. He was married to Rajkumari Devi in 1960s.

In 2014 he disclosed that he had divorced her in 1981, after his Lok Sabha nomination papers were challenged. He has two daughters from first wife, Usha and Asha.

In 1983, he married Reena Sharma, an airhostess and a Punjabi Hindu from Amritsar.They have a son and a daughter. His son Chirag Paswan is an actor-turned-politician.