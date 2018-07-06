  • search

Remember the ‘Chaiya Chaiya’ train? Railways has grand plans

Written By: Oneindia Staff
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Coimbatore, July 6: The heritage Nilgiris Mountain Railway (NMR), operating the popular mountain train services to the famous hill resort town Udhagamandalam (Ooty), is set to get new attractions, including a 'Coachteria', to woo tourists.

    The 'Coachteria', a theme-based restaurant would be opened at the Udhagamandalam station, about 90km from here, the Southern Railway said.

    Remember the ‘Chaiya Chaiya’ train? Railways has grand plans
    Screen grab from youtube

    The train service is a major tourist attraction as it winds its way through picturesque valleys and has been accorded World Heritage Status by UNESCO.

    It has also featured in several films, prominent among them being Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Dil Se' for which the runaway hit number "Chaiyya Chaiyya" was shot on the slow-moving train.

    It was also planned to offer chartered services by a coal-fired steam locomotive hauled train between Mettupalayam and Coonoor for interested corporates and tour operators, a release said.

    Apart from the 'Coachteria', Southern Railway is planning to open catering stalls at Udhagamandalam and Hillgrove stations.

    Also, there was a proposal to open souvenir shops at three heritage stations, the release said adding Southern Railway was presently scouting for different souvenir designs and suppliers.

    Besides, stations and trains operated in NMR would be upgraded.

    The Golden Rock Workshop in Tiruchirappalli has modified NMR-87, a 25-year old coach in line with world-class standards while retaining its heritage value.

    The coach has been upgraded at a cost of Rs 1.8 lakh promising a new experience for tourists.

    Themed vinyl wrappings, chairs with reclining feature, LED illumination, two-floor luggage racks, decorative vinyl stickers on the exteriors symbolising the charm of NMR are the new additions to improve the coach ambience.

    Further, for the benefit of passengers, wi-fi facility has been provided at Udhagamandalam, Coonoor and Mettupalayam stations.

    Round trips will also be introduced between Coonoor and Runnymede, a distance of about eight km, the release said.

    Read more about:

    nilgiris indian railways heritage ooty

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue