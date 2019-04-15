'Remarks on father insensitive': Manohar Parrikar's son to Sharad Pawar

India

oi-Deepika S

Panaji, Apr 15: Former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal on Monday said that NCP chief Sharad Pawar's remarks about his father were "unfortunate and insensitive" and urged him to desist from such comments.

In a statement issued, Utpal said the Parrikar family was saddened to read Pawar's remarks.

"This is yet another unfortunate and insensitive attempt to invoke my father's name to push blatant falsehood for political gains," he said.

Addressing reporters in Kolhapur on April 13, Pawar had said, "The Rafale deal was not acceptable to Parrikar. He therefore quit as Defence minister and returned to Goa."

Party president Amit Shah on Sunday alleged that Pawar was spreading falsehood as his party's fortunes were falling.

"Being a former Defence Minister yourself, one expected better from you Pawar Sahab! Your party's falling fortunes and family fights over seats is making you nervous and spread falsehoods," Shah tweeted.

Parrikar, who took over as defence minister in November 2014, was sworn in as Goa chief minister on March 14, 2017. He died on March 17 this year after a long battle with a pancreatic cancer.