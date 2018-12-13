Home News India Relying on 'Lucky 6', KCR to take oath as Telangana CM at exactly 1:25 pm today

Relying on 'Lucky 6', KCR to take oath as Telangana CM at exactly 1:25 pm today

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Hyderabad, Dec 13: Six seems to be again the lucky number of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president and Telangana chief minister Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), who has handed down Congress-TDP combine a humiliating defeat in assembly elections.

KCR is said to be a strong believer in numerology and vaastu while making political decisions. Today is the 13 December September, and the number is lucky for him. He is expected to take oath as Chief Minister on Thursday between 1.24 pm and 3.04 pm, as his head priest has fixed this time for his oath taking.

Laxmi Narayan Acharya, the man behind the change of the time, advised KCR about the "auspicious" time, citing a certain "Rajayoga".

Rao, who is known for his steadfast belief in Indian astrology and chart prepared by his priest, considers the number 6 lucky for him. Sum total of today's date 12-12-18 is also 6, which is why KCR has decided to take oath today.

K Chandrasekhar Rao is expected to take oath in a simple ceremony to be held at Raj Bhawan in Hyderabad. K Chandrasekhar Rao, who led the party to a resounding victory by winning nearly three fourth of the assembly seats (88 of total 119 seats) in the state assembly, was elected the leader of TRS legislature party at a meeting held in Telangana Bhavan in the state capital Hyderabad.

Rao has been re-elected from Gajwel assembly constituency in Siddipet district by a margin of 58,290 votes. Under his leadership, the party has secured over 46.9% of the total votes polled in the state, reducing Congress-TDP combine to a distant second with a vote share of 28.9% vote share.