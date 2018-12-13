  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Relying on 'Lucky 6', KCR takes oath as Telangana CM at 1.34 pm

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, Dec 13: Known for his staunch beliefs in religious customs, traditions and rituals, Telangana Rashtra Samithi president Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), took oath as the chief minister of Telangana for the second successive term on Thursday.

    KCR is said to be a strong believer in numerology and vaastu while making political decisions. He took oath as Chief Minister on Thursday at 1.34 pm, as his head priest has fixed this time for his oath taking.

    Relying on Lucky 6, KCR takes oath as Telangana CM

    Md Mahamood Ali also took oath along with Chandrashekar Rao. The TRS president had invited Mahamood Ali to come to Raj Bhavan with his family.

    Laxmi Narayan Acharya, the man behind the change of the time, advised KCR about the "auspicious" time, citing a certain "Rajayoga".

    Also Read | Despite being called BJP's unofficial ally, how TRS swung Muslim votes in its favour

    Rao, who is known for his steadfast belief in Indian astrology and chart prepared by his priest, considers the number 6 lucky for him. Sum total of today's date 13-12-18 is also 6, which is why KCR has decided to take oath today.

    K Chandrasekhar Rao is expected to take oath in a simple ceremony to be held at Raj Bhawan in Hyderabad. K Chandrasekhar Rao, who led the party to a resounding victory by winning nearly three fourth of the assembly seats (88 of total 119 seats) in the state assembly, was elected the leader of TRS legislature party at a meeting held in Telangana Bhavan in the state capital Hyderabad.

    Also Read | Telangana elections: KCR returns in style and here is how he did it

    Rao has been re-elected from Gajwel assembly constituency in Siddipet district by a margin of 58,290 votes. Under his leadership, the party has secured over 46.9% of the total votes polled in the state, reducing Congress-TDP combine to a distant second with a vote share of 28.9% vote share.

    Read more about:

    telangana rashtra samithi k chandrasekhar rao telangana cheif minister telangana assembly elections 2018

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue