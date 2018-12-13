Home News India Relying on 'Lucky 6', KCR takes oath as Telangana CM at 1.34 pm

Hyderabad, Dec 13: Known for his staunch beliefs in religious customs, traditions and rituals, Telangana Rashtra Samithi president Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), took oath as the chief minister of Telangana for the second successive term on Thursday.

KCR is said to be a strong believer in numerology and vaastu while making political decisions. He took oath as Chief Minister on Thursday at 1.34 pm, as his head priest has fixed this time for his oath taking.

Md Mahamood Ali also took oath along with Chandrashekar Rao. The TRS president had invited Mahamood Ali to come to Raj Bhavan with his family.

Laxmi Narayan Acharya, the man behind the change of the time, advised KCR about the "auspicious" time, citing a certain "Rajayoga".

Rao, who is known for his steadfast belief in Indian astrology and chart prepared by his priest, considers the number 6 lucky for him. Sum total of today's date 13-12-18 is also 6, which is why KCR has decided to take oath today.

K Chandrasekhar Rao is expected to take oath in a simple ceremony to be held at Raj Bhawan in Hyderabad. K Chandrasekhar Rao, who led the party to a resounding victory by winning nearly three fourth of the assembly seats (88 of total 119 seats) in the state assembly, was elected the leader of TRS legislature party at a meeting held in Telangana Bhavan in the state capital Hyderabad.

Rao has been re-elected from Gajwel assembly constituency in Siddipet district by a margin of 58,290 votes. Under his leadership, the party has secured over 46.9% of the total votes polled in the state, reducing Congress-TDP combine to a distant second with a vote share of 28.9% vote share.