Relook into Steel Bridge project shows 'arrogance' and 'insensitivity' of ruling class: Activist

Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Jan 3: City-based environmental activist is shocked by the 'arrogance' and 'insensitivity' of the government over renewed interest in the controversial 'Steel Bridge' project.

Activists have kept their fingers crossed after Karnataka Deputy CM G Parameshwara and stated that he would 'relook' into the controversial steel bridge. Speaking to OneIndia Environmental activist, Vijay Nashant, also known as 'Tree Doctor' expressed shock over Dr G Parameshwara's remark on the project.

Vijay Nashant, said, "Bengalureans are dead against this project. This is backstabbing. When HDK was opposition leader he opposed the project. I am very shocked and disappointed by Dr Parameshwara's statement. I did not expect such statement from a sensible person like him."

"Alleviated corridor, suburban railway and steel bridge for the city. Why is there a confusion?. Government's keep changing. They should ask what people want, " said the activist.

Vijay Nashant went on to say that with this project the government is managing the problem of traffic congestion in the city rather than finding a solution.

"The worst part is this example of political arrogance," he added. Vijay Nashant urged Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to clarify on the statement by Dr. G Parameshwara

On steel bridge row, Karnataka Deputy CM G Parameshwara, said, "It's not the question of the steel bridge, we need an elevated road from Esteem mall to Chalukya circle. There is a lot of congestion, it was a very good plan, I don't know why it was stalled." He said, "We want to relook at it, I'd like to discuss it with CM, Cabinet will take decision, people are facing traffic issues. We're talking about easing traffic in Bengaluru. I will leave it in public domain for suggestions, I'm open for it."

It may be recalled that the 6.7 km steel bridge, estimated to cost Rs. 1,800 crore, was scrapped amid firm opposition by many citizens. It would have required the chopping of 812 trees and Bengaluru residents had managed to get the National Green Tribunal to stop its construction pending an audit. Then Bengaluru city development minister K George had scrapped the plan, saying as a "decision taken with pain."