Religion, politics, defence: Why the next 15 days are most crucial for India

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 02: The next 15 days will be the most crucial for India in a long time. After all, the nation would get to know what the Supreme Court, the final authority would have to say in the Ramjanmabhoomi case.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi retires on November 17 and before that, he would deliver a series of verdicts which also includes the Ayodhya judgment. The litigation in the Ayodhya case has been on since 1885 and finally, there would be a closure. The decision could be a unanimous one or split. It could be a 4:1 or 3:2 verdict. Whatever it may be, there would be a finality.

Apart from the crucial Ayodhya case, Justice Gogoi would have to pronounce orders in the Sabarimala and Rafale cases as well.

Accept Ayodhya verdict wholeheartedly says RSS

In the wake of the busy schedule Justice Gogoi has reportedly cancelled his foreign visit to attend official programmes, sources said.

The CJI, who headed a bench on Ayodhya land dispute case in which the judgement was reserved, has cancelled his programme for a foreign visit due to some exigencies, they said.

Gogoi was to travel to some South American countries, Middle East and some other countries before he demits office as CJI on November 17.

The Bench headed by the CJI after hearing arguments in the Ayodhya Case at length had reserved orders. The court has time until November 17 to deliver its verdict as Justice Gogoi retires on that day.

Ayodhya one of most important cases in World: CJI-designate SA Bobde

Apart from these three crucial cases, the CJI would also give out the verdict in the Rahul Gandhi contempt case, which was filed by BJP leader, Meenakshi Lekhi. The other judgment would be on the challenge to the constitutional validity of the Finance Act 2017. The petitioners had contended that it was passed by Parliament as a Money Bill.