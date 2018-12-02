Religion personal matter, not inheritance of political party: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Jaipur, Dec 2: Amid war of words between political parties in poll-bound Rajasthan, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said Sunday religion is a personal matter and not the inheritance of a party.

Scindia's remarks come a day after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said the Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his party were confused about his religion and caste.

Swaraj was reacting to Gandhi's statement asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi what kind of a Hindu he is as he "does not understand" the foundation of Hinduism.

"As far as religion of any individual is concerned it is his personal matter. Where do you go, which faith you follow, it is a personal matter. Any religion is not an inherited property of any political party," Scindia told reporters at a press conference.

He said religion should not enter the domain of politics and vice-versa.

Attacking the BJP for raking up the Ram temple issue, he said, "It is their habit to say 'mandir hum wahi banayege lekin tareek nahi batayege' (they make hollow promises on building the Ram temple). It is the BJP's reality."

Clarifying the Congress's stand on the Ram temple issue, Scindia said that the decision of the Supreme Court on the matter will be applicable on everyone and it is our responsibility to abide by it.

