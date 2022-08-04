Relief for Uddhav camp, SC asks Election Commission to not decide on team Eknath Shinde's plea for now

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 04: In a big relief for Uddhav Thackeray faction, the Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Election Commission to not decide on the Shinde camp's claim to be the real Shiv Sena as of now.

The apex court also told Election Commission that if the Uddhav Thackeray-led camp seeks time to file a response to its notices on Shinde camp's petition, it should consider their request to adjourn the case.

The top court also said it may decide on August 8 whether to refer some issues involved in the Maharashtra political crisis to a five-judge Constitutional bench.

Recently, the Election Commission asked Uddhav Thackeray and incumbent Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to submit documentary evidence to prove that they alone enjoy respective majority support in the Shiv Sena party.

The poll panel has asked both the factions to file their replies by 1 pm on August 8, in support of their claims on the election symbol "bow and arrow".

The Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena last week had written to the Commission seeking allocation of the party's 'bow and arrow' election symbol to it, citing the recognition granted to them in the Lok Sabha and the Maharashtra Assembly.

Raut arrest, mass exodus, scam taints: Uddhav bravado can't hide party's nervousness

The top court on July 20 had directed the Maharashtra Speaker to maintain status quo and not decide on any disqualification applications and it would hear the matter next on 1 August the pleas relating to Maharashtra political crisis.

It had also said that the issues in petitions may require reference to a 5-judge bench and also told the Legislative Assembly secretary to keep all records in safe custody.