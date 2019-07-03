Relief for BJP Leader Mukul in TMC MLA murder case

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, July 03: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukul Roy has withdrawn his anticipatory bail petition, filed before a Calcutta High Court division, in the Satyajit Biswas murder case. The High Court on Tuesday dropped Roy's name from its proceedings as the CID no longer considered him as an accused in the case.

Reportedly, Biswas, a Trinamool MLA from Krishnaganj, was shot dead from point-blank range by unidentified assailants inside a Saraswati puja marquee at Phoolbari area in the district, bordering Bangladesh on the night of February 9 this year.

His counsel Subhasish Dasgupta argued that his client's name does not figure in the chargesheet CID filed on May 9. Hence, there was no need to seek anticipatory bail.

Roy had sought bail after his name appeared in the FIR lodged in the case by Biswas' family.

Setback for Mamata as Mukul Roy's son, 2 Bengal MLAs, 50 councillors join BJP

The lawyer prayed for dropping the name of Roy from the ongoing proceedings in the case before the court and vacate the interim order restraining his client from entering Nadia.

The court granted both the prayers.