Relief and rescue ops during Kerala floods theme of Indian Navy Tableau on R-Day

India

oi-PTI

By Pti

New Delhi, Jan 26: Relief and rescue operations by the Defence forces during the Kerala floods were the theme of the Indian Navy Tableau that rolled down the Rajpath during the 70th Republic Day Parade.

In keeping with the Indian Navy's theme for the year 2019, "Indian Navy-Mission Deployed and Combat Ready", the tableau illustrated the combat potential of the multi-dimensional Indian Navy of the 21st Century.

The Navy's efforts in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations during operation 'Madad' in Kerala was showcased wherein a Dhruv helicopter was shown conducting rescue from a rooftop.

The tableau also featured state of the art assets like MiG-29K multi role fighter, Rukmani Satellite, Boeing P81 Maritime Patrol aircraft, Kolkata class Ship and Kalvari class submarine.

The devastating floods in Kerala last year claimed hundreds of lives and rendered scores of people homeless. The Indian Navy conducted a 14-day-long rescue operation in the flood-hit southern state and rescued a total of 16,005 people during 'Operation Madad', launched on August 9 for assisting the state administration and undertaking disaster relief operations.

The Defence forces were involved in several daring rescue acts such as air-lifting a pregnant woman and winching up a two-year old which won them widespread appreciation.

In addition to the rescue of the marooned area, 10 air sorties amounting to 15 hours of flying were undertaken by various naval aircraft, mainly for air dropping of relief supplies, especially food and medicines.

India on Saturday celebrated the 70th Republic Day with a grand military parade and exhibition of its history, cultural diversity and strategic weaponry at the Rajpath - the city's centrepiece boulevard - in presence of thousands of spectators including foreign dignitaries and the country's top political and military brass.