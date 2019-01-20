Reliance Retail, Jio to launch new e-commerce platform

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 20: Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani today said group companies Reliance Retail and Reliance Jio Infocomm would jointly launch a new e-commerce platform in the country. Gujarat would be the first state to get it, he said in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two were present at the inauguration of the three-day Vibrant Gujarat summit.

The new e-commerce project would empower 1.2 million shopkeepers in Gujarat, Ambani said, adding the company was committed to making the western Indian state a fully digital one.

The company declared its December quarter earnings Thursday and for the first time, its consumer businesses, mostly the telecom and retail operations, contributed one-fourth to the revenues. Petrochemicals contributed 42% and refining almost 26%.

Earlier in July 2018, Reliance Industries' offline retail subsidiary Reliance Retail had forayed into the ecommerce sector with its plans to sell smartphones and electronic appliances such as refrigerators, air conditioners, and televisions, online.