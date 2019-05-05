  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Reliance rebuts Rahul's crony capitalist remark against Anil Ambani

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, May 05: Rebutting Rahul Gandhi's charge that Anil Ambani is a crony capitalist, Reliance Group on Sunday said the group got over Rs 1 lakh crore of contracts during the UPA rule and the Congress president is continuing his campaign of "calumny, disinformation, distortion and malicious lies".

    File photo of Anil Ambani
    File photo of Anil Ambani

    The Reliance Group, reacting to Gandhi's recent media statements, issued a statement to say that the Congress president "has attributed no basis to these claims whatsoever, and neither has he provided any credible evidence at all to justify his derogatory and defamatory campaign".

    Also Read 'Karma awaits you', Rahul hits back at PM over Bhrashtachari No. 1' remark at Rajiv Gandhi

    Gandhi, in his recent media statements, has termed Anil Ambani as a crony capitalist and dishonest. Reliance Group said Gandhi, in a "cavalier fashion, has continued his campaign of calumny, disinformation, distortion and malicious lies". "He has singled out our group Chairman Anil D Ambani as allegedly a crony capitalist and dishonest businessman - all obviously patently untrue statements," the statement said.

    The Reliance Group also said that during the 10-year Congress-led UPA regime between 2004 and 2014, Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group was awarded projects of over Rs 1 lakh crore across diverse infrastructure sectors such as power, telecom, roads, metro, by a government-led by the Congress party.

    "The Reliance Group takes this opportunity to request Rahul Gandhi to clarify whether his government, for 10 long years, was supporting an alleged crony capitalist and dishonest businessman, to use Gandhi's own words," the statement added.

    PTI

    lok-sabha-home

    More RELIANCE News

    Read more about:

    reliance rahul gandhi

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue